GTA 6 gets a possible release date

GTA 6 could be announced very soon

GTA V was released in 2013 and since then, the game has received both criticism and praise, especially for its online version. With several updates for the public’s entertainment, a new Grand Theft Auto franchise may be close to being announced by Rockstar Games. long awaited, GTA 6 could be announced next year, according to new rumors.

It may be that Take-Two, the developer responsible for Rockstar Games, has let slip the release date of the much-requested GTA 6. The rumor took root after analysts evaluated what the company expects for the financial results in the coming years. It may seem normal, however, one specific piece of information caught the attention of analysts. By the looks of it, Take-Two forecasts a 14% annual rate growth in 2024.

With this “small” information, analysts deduced that there could be a major release during fiscal 2024, which takes place between April 2023 and March 2024. “There are only a few titles that can bring confidence to a forecast like this, we believe that there is at least one Rockstar intellectual property projected for fiscal year 2024,” the analyst said.

After the Rockstar founder surprisingly talked about the GTA 6, according to the ACCNGT, an insider who brought in a lot of early information about games like Star Wars Eclipse, also recently revealed new information about the game, however, it left fans disheartened.

“Some people don’t understand how chaotic game development is. I think it will be a disappointment to many people in some respects (of course not with the graphic). If the game is announced this year or early 2022, we might be really worried.”