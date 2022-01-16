Guilherme hears Rose’s confession

The relationship between Rose (Barbara Colen) and William (Mateus Solano) seems to have never been so confused and this is evident in the next chapters of The More Life, the Better!, a 7pm soap opera shown by TV Globo.

However, her proximity to Baby (Vladimir Brichta) does not seem to go forward, although they carry significant past involvement. The former international model talks to big tiger (Matheus Abreu) ​​and tells his son that she is willing to go with Guilherme. The doctor listens to this.

And speaking of the novel written by Mauro Wilson, the relationship between Gabriel (Caio Manhente) and Flavia (Valentina Herszage) have taken the sleep of Carmen (Júlia Lemmertz)). The villain does not approve of the relationship, as the dancer is close to her biggest rival in business, Paula (Giovanna Antonelli).

In the midst of this, the bitch decides to act. she resorts to Marcelo (Bruno Cabrerizo) to help him think of something to keep his son and the pole dancer away. It remains to be seen if the shrew will be able to drive the new couple away in the next chapters of the 7pm serial.

