Gunman takes hostages at a synagogue in Texas (USA) – News

A gunman took a rabbi and some people hostage at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, on Saturday morning. According to local media, a local SWAT team was mobilized to deal with the situation around 11:30 am local time (12:30 pm GMT).

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the suspect would be Pakistani Muhammad Siddiqui, and his demand to hand over the hostages is the release of his sister, Aafia Siddiqui, a terrorism convict serving an 86-year sentence in a medical center. Federal in Fort Worth.

Another report, aired on the ABC television network, states that Aafia was transferred for medical reasons to the facility. Last July, the Pakistani government filed a complaint against prison authorities after the woman told her lawyers that she was beaten by her cellmate and placed in solitary confinement.

Graduated in neurosurgery at MIT in the 1990s, Aafia was reportedly recruited by Al-Qaeda at the time of the September 11, 2001 attacks. She was arrested in Afghanistan in 2008, convicted in the same year of an alleged assassination attempt on a US captain. American during his imprisonment.

Two hours later, authorities reported that the situation was “still ongoing”. “We urge you to avoid the area. We will continue to provide updates via social media,” they added.

Negotiation

The Dallas Morning News reported that police were negotiating with Muhammad and it was unclear how many people were inside the building, citing Colleyville Police Sergeant Dara Nelson, who further said there were no injuries.

A live stream of the congregation’s Facebook page during the morning Sabbath service appeared to capture the voice of a person speaking very loudly, but did not show the scene inside the religious center.

In the video, a man was heard saying, “Put my sister on the phone” and “I’m going to die.” He also said, “There is something wrong with the United States.”