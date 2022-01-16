Haaland opens up about the future and says he feels ‘pressured’ by Borussia Dortmund

Striker Erling Haaland is the subject of speculation about his future all the time in the European press. Desired by some of the biggest clubs in the world, the Norwegian opened the game about speculation this Saturday (15) and revealed a certain annoyance with Borussia Dortmund, his current club.

Haaland, who will have a €75m release clause activated next season, is tipped to leave Germany and the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona are among the most interested in signing him.

You can watch ALL Champions League games LIVE on HBO MAX! Click here and subscribe!

In an interview with ‘Sky Sports’ after Borussia Dortmund’s victory on Friday (14), in which he scored two goals, Haaland indicated that the German board has been pressuring him to define and communicate a decision about the future soon.

For the past six months I have chosen not to say anything out of respect for Dortmund and the fans. But now the club has started to pressure me to make a decision. All I want is to play football, but they pressure me to make a decision about my future now. So that means I have to decide soon. Now it’s time to get things started.”

One of the top scorers in world football in recent seasons, Haaland has incredible numbers for Borussia Dortmund, with 78 goals in 77 games played.