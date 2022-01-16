Has Pablo already terminated with São Paulo today? Find out here

The permanence of striker Pablo in São Paulo seems to be the new soap opera on the side of Morumbi. After seeing negotiations with Ceará, Santos and Athletico-PR not work out, the player talks to the São Paulo board for a termination of the contract, which runs until 2023.

The striker accepts to leave before the end of the contract, but wants to receive late amounts from 2020 and 2021, when wages were cut due to the Covid-19 pandemic. According to investigations, the value is around R$ 2.5 million.

Three clubs have already talked to Tricolor for shirt nine, but the conversations have not progressed. Ceará even received the ‘OK’ from São Paulo for the loan, but the player’s father vetoed the negotiation. Later, Santos was also interested, even forwarding the deal with São Paulo, but without a response from the player, the business cooled down.

Finally, Hurricane also tried the São Paulo shirt nine. However, this time it was São Paulo who ‘thickened’, as the division of salaries and a financial compensation desired by Tricolor ended up pushing Athletico-PR away from the business.

Much criticized by the fans, Pablo owns one of the highest salaries of the cast, of about R$ 500 thousand monthly. If the player is definitively released, São Paulo would save R$ 14.5 million, an extremely necessary amount for a club that is going through a serious financial crisis.

In an interview with Gazeta Esportiva, the club’s president, Julio Casares, adopted a very optimistic tone when commenting on the termination with Pablo.

“I’m optimistic, because Pablo has a significant level of intelligence, and so does his father. Conversations have been developed with Rui Costa [diretor-executivo de futebol], as it has to be. The president only enters when necessary. I’m very optimistic, it’s a matter of time for Pablo to have a new shirt and, who knows, to have a linkage of economic rights to São Paulo for a possible future sale abroad,” Casares said.

