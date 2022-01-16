Heads up! NEVER mix baking soda with these products

Baking soda is one of the most versatile and useful household items you can have. That white powder can be used in the kitchen and even in heavy cleaning.

It has abrasive properties capable of removing grease, stains and all kinds of dirt. If mixed with other products, baking soda removes bad odor, helps unclog plumbing, wash clothes, etc. In addition to all this, he also works in the preparation of tasty food.

First, you need to understand what sodium bicarbonate is. It is a chemical product of natural origin and is classified as a salt. One of its main functions is the reduction of acidity.

It can be used for this purpose in various culinary recipes. However, its properties can be useful far beyond the kitchen. Despite this, care must be taken not to mix with certain products.

Amazing uses of bicarbonate

1 – Baking soda can be added when cleaning the house. It works as a light abrasive product and enhances other items. If mixed with a neutral detergent, the cleaning power is increased. It can be used to clean stains on pans, for example. Just add a little of the powder together with the detergent or the selected product.

two – By mixing a little baking soda into the washing powder, laundry also benefits from it. Mainly white pieces end up recovering more of their original tones.

3 – Mix two tablespoons of bicarbonate and half a spoon of liquid soap. Rub the paste on your feet, especially on the corns. The product can be added to the foot bath as well.

4 – Putting a little bit of baking soda on sneakers and shoes helps to prevent and eliminate the bad smell. Just sprinkle the powder inside your shoes and don’t forget to wear socks.

5- Baking soda can be placed in cracks and crevices, as well as other places in the house. The goal is to eliminate and ward off pests such as fleas and ticks. It also has preservative power in food and perishable products.

Be careful when mixing baking soda with the following elements: