Health professionals from Lucas do Rio Verde participate in a meeting to address the vaccination against Covid in children

The meeting took place, in a hybrid way, this Friday (14)

Nurses and nursing technicians who work in the Primary Care of the Health Department of Lucas do Rio Verde participated in a meeting with the Council of Municipal Health Departments of Mato Grosso (Cosems/MT) and with the State Department of Health (SES – MT), this Friday (14), to deal with the vaccination campaign against Covid in children aged 5 to 11 years.

The meeting lasted about four hours and took place in a hybrid format, with a part of the participants in the meeting room at the Paço Municipal and the rest remotely. Among the topics addressed were good practices in vaccination, age group, specifics of the immunizer, components, records, in addition to vaccination strategies.

The application of the vaccine against Covid-19 in children was authorized on December 15th of last year by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and released by the Ministry of Health on January 5th.

The vaccine will be branded Pfizer, with a dosage lower than that used in people over 12 years old, which is 1/3 of the other formulation.

In addition, the flasks will have an orange cap to differentiate from doses already used in people over 12 years old.

Lucas do Rio Verde has not yet received doses from Pfizer for the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years. As soon as the vaccines arrive, an immunization schedule will be prepared and reported on the City Hall website.

