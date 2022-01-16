Highlight in the elimination of Corinthians by Copinha, Brendon celebrates ”special day”

Resende’s comeback victory over Corinthians in the third phase of the São Paulo Cup took many by surprise. However, for Brendon, shirt 10 of the Rio de Janeiro team and highlight of the match, it was worth the technical and mental strength of his teammates.

“It was a special day. We show the strength that this group has. Not only technically, but psychologically this group is very strong as well. In the debut we had already fought for the tie until the end and this decision was no different. Corinthians has a very qualified group and they valued our victory a lot, it was a great match”, he said.

In addition to scoring Resende’s equalizing goal in a penalty kick, Brendon was the one who took the corner for Halls’ header, in the 48th minute, which turned the game around and decreed the elimination of Timão.

Now, the player projects the next confrontation of his team, for the round of 16 of Copinha. Ahead, another giant, this time Botafogo. The teams go to the field at 21:00 (Brasília time) this Sunday.

“We faced Botafogo in the Campeonato Carioca Sub-20 and we know their team, as they know us too. We are prepared and motivated to fight for the classification once again”, he concluded.

