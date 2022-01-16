Holidays “without exaggeration” make Corinthians’ commission think about veterans from the beginning

Corinthians players returned to CT Joaquim Grava last Monday to start preparing for the 2022 season.

As usual, some athletes arrived overweight, but the general evaluation was considered positive and within the normal range for the time of year, after 30 days of vacation.

The physical trainer Flávio de Oliveira is in charge of the schedule of physical activities and the internal understanding is that the pre-season will not be compromised by any player.

The conclusion is that there was no exaggeration.

At first, the idea was that the big stars of the team would not participate in the first challenges of the year.

The debut appointment is scheduled for January 25, that is, just 15 days after the first training session, for the Paulista Championship.

But now, evaluations will be done “on a day-to-day basis”. The technical commission wants to feel the rhythm of each one in the two training games that the team will play this week, the first of them this Sunday, against Inter de Limeira.

Faced with the commitment shown by the athletes, Timão must outline the starting lineup for the initial games sooner than imagined. And veterans will be part of that process.

