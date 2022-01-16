Honda motorcycles give the best-selling cars a bath





Honda CG 160 Photo: Honda / Publicity

Honda’s popular motorcycles give a real boost to sales in the best-selling cars in Brazil. In 2021, the best-selling motorcycle, Honda CG 160, had three times as many license plates as the best-selling car, Fiat Strada. According to Fenabrave, the Honda CG 160 motorcycle sold 315,141 units against 109,107 for the Fiat Strada pickup.







Honda Biz Photo: Honda / Publicity

The distancing of the best-selling motorcycles from the best-selling cars started in 2019 and has been intensifying. The phenomenon coincides with changes in labor relations, introduced in 2017, which ended up deepening the social inequality crisis in the country, instead of creating more jobs. In 2017, the difference between the best-selling motorcycle and the best-selling car was 41,000 units.

In 2018, the difference remained at the same level, 43 thousand units. But from the following year it exploded: 67 thousand in 2019; 134 thousand in 2020; 205 thousand in 2021. Until 2019, a car occupied the 2nd place in the total vehicle ranking (Chevrolet Onix). In 2020, however, Onix dropped to 3rd place. And in 2021 Fiat Strada was only in 4th place, losing to three bikes.

In addition, the best-selling passenger car, Hyundai HB20, ranked 6th, behind four two-wheel models (Honda CG 160, Honda Biz, Honda NXR 160 and Honda Pop 110i), with almost 219,000 less than than the best selling motorcycle. The exaggerated increase in car prices in the last two years was the shovel that buried the dream of a zero km car for middle class Brazilians. The cheapest HB20 costs R$71,000, while the CG 160 starts at R$11,000.

MOTORCYCLES VERSUS CARS 2021 P VEHICLE SALES 1st Honda CG 160 315,141 2nd Honda Biz 159,538 3rd Honda NXR 160 128,288 4th Fiat Strada 109,107 5th Honda Pop 110i 105,899 6th Hyundai HB20 86,455

The growth of delivery services also increased the importance of motorcycles in big cities, compared to cars. The fact that the Honda CG is Brazil’s best-selling vehicle is nothing new – it’s been happening for decades. The novelty is the distance that the best-selling motorcycles have taken from the best-selling cars.





Honda NXR 160 Photo: Honda / Publicity

In addition to the high costs in the production of automobiles, due to the increasing use of imported electronic components, weighing in the balance, in favor of motorcycles, is the difficult economic environment, with high interest rates on financing, persistent unemployment, incessant modernization of cars (which become inaccessible), high fuel prices and low value of the Brazilian currency, in addition to annual inflation of 10%.

In 2019, before the pandemic, there was a growing movement to switch from the car to other forms of mobility, including public transport, but the fear of contamination by Covid-19 made many people return to the safety of individual transport, giving up public transport. . Many preferred to go for motorcycles or used cars. Not even the surge in car sales for Uber and 99 held back the wave in favor of motorcycles.





Honda Pop 110i Photo: Honda / Publicity

Retail motorcycle sales, according to Abraciclo, went from 940 thousand units in 2018 to 1.144 million in 2021 (estimate). The sale of light vehicles went from 2.470 million to 1.974 million in 2021, according to Fenabrave. In other words, the two sectors took an inverse path. Thus, the gap in favor of cars, which was 1.530 million vehicles, dropped to just 830 thousand vehicles in just three years.