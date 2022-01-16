Hostages freed from synagogue, kidnapper killed in US

Hostages at a Texas synagogue were safely rescued and the kidnapper was killed Saturday, US officials said. According to police and local media, the man claimed to be the brother of a woman convicted of terrorism known as “Lady al-Qaeda” and was demanding that she be released from prison.

Aafia Siddiqui, a former Pakistani scientist, was sentenced by a New York court in 2010 to 86 years in prison for the attempted murder of US officials in Afghanistan. The high-profile case sparked outrage in Pakistan.

According to police, the suspect had kidnapped the rabbi and three others from Beth Israel congregation in Colleyville, about 40 km west of Dallas. According to the international press, the kidnapper was armed and claimed to have bombs in other places without revealing their location.

After 10 hours of negotiations, the Colleyville Police Department reported that the situation was “resolved” on Saturday and the hostages were safe. Colleyville Police Department Chief Michael Miller confirmed that the suspect is dead. However, it was unclear whether he was shot dead by police or committed suicide.

“Prayers answered,” tweeted Texas Governor Greg Abbot after the hostages were rescued. The identity of the suspect has not yet been released by authorities.

Prayers answered. All hosts are out alive and safe. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 16, 2022

