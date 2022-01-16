Hostages Released from Texas Synagogue | World

The first hostage was released late Saturday night (15).

According to the statement posted on the official Colleyville Police website, “The SWAT situation in Colleyville is resolved and all hostages are safe. We continue to work in partnership with the FBI to finalize all details.”

“Prayers answered. All hostages are alive and safe,” tweeted Governor Greg Abbott.

Suspect calls for Pakistani woman’s freedom

A live stream from the congregation’s Facebook page during the Saturday morning service captured the voice of a man screaming but did not show the interior of the religious center. The broadcast started at 10 am local time and ended just before 2 pm.

In the video, it was possible to hear the suspect asking to speak by phone with his sister, referring to Siddiqui, but his identity has not been confirmed by authorities. Other experts pointed out, however, that the word the man expressed in Arabic could be used figuratively and would mean “sister” of the Islamic faith.

According to ABC, the man was demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani woman dubbed “Lady Qaeda” by American newspapers.

She was sentenced by a New York court in 2010 to 86 years in prison for the attempted murder of US officials in Afghanistan. The high-profile case sparked outrage in Pakistan.