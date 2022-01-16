How is unemployment insurance in 2022 with the new minimum wage?

To the delight of the Brazilian population, the minimum wage increased by 10.18%, from R$1,100 in 2021 to R$1,212 in 2022. But what about people who lose their jobs this year 2022, what will it look like? unemployment insurance? Do you know how to do this account?

See also: See the new value of the national minimum wage and of all states in 2022

The minimum amount of unemployment insurance should also change. The official value should be released by the Ministry of Labor and Welfare in the coming days. But it is already possible to make an estimate, considering the INPC accumulated in 2021, of 10.16%.

In 2021, the maximum that a worker could earn from unemployment insurance was BRL 1,911.84, for those earning more than BRL 2,811.60.

To find out how unemployment insurance was paid in 2021, according to a table released by the then Special Secretariat for Social Security and Work, the accounts were as follows:

Average salary ranges installment value Up to BRL 1,686.79 Multiply the average salary by 0.80 (80%) From BRL 1,686.80 to BRL 2,811.60 Anything that exceeds BRL 1,686.79 is multiplied by 0.5 (50%) and added to BRL 1,349.43 Above BRL 2,811.60 Invariable installment of BRL BRL 1,911.84

Already in 2022