How much do Faustão’s dancers earn? Check how much the Band will pay

At the end of last year, Faustão ended making their debut in the Band. He appeared on the São Paulo channel to give details about his program that premieres on January 17.

PTo cheer up the program’s audience, as he had on Globo, on the Saad family’s broadcaster, Faustão will have his ballet. .

Some dancers worked with Faustão at Globo and others were hired now that he is in a new house.

According to Metrópoles, the salary of each dancer will be 3,300 reais, plus employment benefits.

Many of the dancers became famous by appearing on the show and were able to advance their artistic career. And these professionals know that much more than the salary, it is their presence alongside Faustão, which can make all the difference in their careers.

Amanda Malaquias, Bárbara Perbone, Bruna Santos, Gabriela Baltazar, Natacha Horana and Taís Moraes are some of the dancers who will help liven up Faustão’s new program, which will feature some news and also ‘reheated’ attractions, such as videotapes.

Globo even tried to keep videocassettes in its programming, but it didn’t work out very well, and ended up closing the picture once and for all after Faustão left.

other frames

The presenter’s program will feature shows such as Grana ou Fama, Pizza do Faustão, Dança das Feras, Churrasco do Faustão and Na Pista do Sucesso. Faustão’s new program will premiere on the same day as BBB22 on Globo.

faustão

Fausto Corrêa da Silva, known as faustão, is a presenter, journalist, broadcaster and filmmaker born on May 2, 1950, in the city of Porto Ferreira, in the state of São Paulo.

He gained great prestige after creating and presenting, in 1980, the program “Perdidos na Noite”, on TV Gazeta. This project followed him to two more stations, Record and Band, and made him be hired by TV Globo, in 1989.

In January 2021, Faustão announced that he would not renew his contract with the Rio de Janeiro broadcaster after 32 years. The following month, he appears 24 kg lighter after treatment for lymphatic edema.

