How to listen to music on YouTube and using the cell phone simultaneously is a recurring question among people who use the video platform. While many music streaming services offer the option to play tracks in the background for free, YouTube limits this function to YouTube Premium subscribers.

If you use the free version of the service, you can browse the app on your phone while watching or listening to a video. However, when returning to the mobile home screen or opening another application, the playback is paused. To unlock the feature, you need to purchase the premium subscription, offered for R$20.90 per month for YouTube or R$16.90 per month for YouTube Music.

Service subscribers can view the video in thumbnail on Android and iOS, with an option to play the audio only. Check out the step by step and see how to listen to music on YouTube and use your phone!

Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

How to listen to music on YouTube and use your phone at the same time

With a Premium subscription, open Youtube (Android | iOS) and play any song; Then exit YouTube and return to the home screen or another app. A floating thumbnail of the video will be displayed and the playback will not stop; On Android, tap the thumbnail to open more options, such as closing the window or returning to full screen. To play audio only, select the headphone icon; YouTube will continue to play the song without displaying the video thumbnail on the screen. To control playback, swipe down and view the panel.

Leave YouTube to listen to music and use your cell phone at the same time (Screenshot: André Magalhães)

How to change background playback settings on YouTube

With YouTube Premium, you can also disable background playback or limit the use of headphones or connected speakers. To do this, open the YouTube app, go to “Settings” and select “Background and Downloads”. On the next screen, use the “Playback” tab to make adjustments.

Adjust background settings on YouTube to listen to music anytime on mobile (Screenshot: André Magalhães)

How to listen to music on YouTube with split screen on Android

With the function of splitting the screen between two apps, it is possible to be able to listen to music on YouTube for free while using another app on Android. However, this has limitations: playback stops when the screen is locked, the YouTube app still takes up useful interface space, and you may have to repeat the process several times when switching apps. Here’s how to use the feature:

Open the list of apps running on Android. Then tap the YouTube icon to open more options; In the window that appears, press “Open in split-screen mode”; With the active mode, YouTube will take up half of the total screen space, while you can open another app simultaneously. In this situation, you can play videos and music through the platform.

Follow the steps to listen to music on YouTube with Android’s split screen mode (Screenshot: André Magalhães)

What to do when background playback doesn’t work on YouTube

In some cases, background playback may not work properly, even with a YouTube Premium subscription. In these situations, it is recommended to check that no other apps are playing audio on your phone at the same time. If the problem persists, restart the app, check the Google Play Store or App Store for updates, and check the status of your internet connection.

Source: YouTube (1, 2)