How was the participation of Mayra Cardi, Arthur Aguiar’s wife?

Arthur Aguiar was confirmed among the participants of “BBB 22”. The actor, who pays for the box office group of the program, is married to former BBB Mayra Aguiar in a relationship that brings together betrayals and controversies.

The digital influencer, who changed the spelling of her name on the networks after her husband was confirmed on the show, was one of those confined during the “BBB 9”, edition won by Max Porto.

Fights and “rejection” in the house

Mayra was one of the first participants of the “glass house” in the year that “BBB” brought the news to reality.

She remained isolated with André in the backyard of the main house, and the two joined the cast of the program by choice of the public.

Mayra’s participation was marked by constant discussions with Francine Piaia, who was one of the finalists of the edition.

The “colorful friendship” with event producer Flávio Steffli was one of the factors that caused the rivalry with Francine. She believed that Mayra approached the participant out of interest. Mayra stated that the gaúcha was “stupid” because of the assumption.

Francine, who was dating Max during confinement, claimed that Mayra was “turning her friends against her” during their main argument.

The participant Milena, Ralf’s girlfriend on the show, also fought with the influencer today. The discussion took place because of an approximation between Mayra and the participant in the house.

During the reality show, Mayra pointed to being “rejected” by other participants for arriving in the dispute a month after the first day of confinement.

The now digital influencer left “BBB 9” only on the 9th double wall, with 62% of the votes. She faced Ana Carolina Martins in the dispute.