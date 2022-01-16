Hyundai also raises prices for HB20 and Crete in January

Hyundai started 2022 with higher prices for its HB20, HB20S and Crete models. The hatch and compact sedan were up R$3,200 for all versions and start at R$70,590 in the Sense 1.0 version of the HB20, which previously cost R$67,390.

In the Vision version, the model rose from R$70,590 to R$73,790. In the Evolution version, the HB20 jumped from R$74,790 to R$77,990.

In these three versions, the Kappa 1.0 engine has up to 80 horsepower and the transmission is a five-speed manual.

With the 120 horsepower and 17.5 kgfm Kappa 1.0 TGDI engine, the HB20 starts with the manual Platinum at R$ 89,090 against R$ 85,890.

With automatic transmission, this version went from R$92,090 to R$95,290, the same difference in the Platinum Plus, which went from R$100,290 to R$103,490.

On the HB20 Sport, with the same mechanical set, the price rose from R$96,190 to R$99,390.

The HB20S compact sedan had an increase of R$3,200 in the Sense 1.0 version, which went from R$75,090 to R$78,290.

The manual Planinum went from R$89,790 to R$92,990, with the automatic one going from R$96,090 to R$99,290. The HB20S Platinum Plus went from R$103,690 to R$106,890.

In the case of Creta Action, which is the previous generation, the price has not changed: R$ 102,490.

The New Creta Comfort went from R$112,990 to R$114,990, an increase of R$2,000. At Limited, the increase was R$3,000, from R$126,490 to R$129,490.

At Platinum, the price rose to BRL 145,990 from BRL 141,990, up BRL 4,000.

In these, the engine is the 1.0 TGDI with 120 horsepower, while the Ultimate has a 2.0 engine with up to 167 horsepower, priced at BRL 161,990 compared to BRL 157,490, up from BRL 4,500.

Hyundai HB20, HB20S and Crete – Prices

  • HB20 Sense 1.0 MT5 – BRL 70,590 (before BRL 67,390)
  • HB20 Vision 1.0 MT5 – BRL 73,790 (previously BRL 70,590)
  • HB20 Evolution BlueLink 1.0 MT5 – BRL 77,990 (previously BRL 74,790)
  • HB20 Platinum BlueLink 1.0 TGDI MT6 – BRL 89,090 (before BRL 85,890)
  • HB20 Platinum BlueLink 1.0 TGDI AT6 – BRL 95,290 (previously BRL 92,090)
  • HB20 Sport BlueLink 1.0 TGDI AT6 – R$99,390 (before it was R$96,190)
  • HB20 Platinum Plus BlueLink 1.0 TGDI AT6 – BRL 103,490 (previously BRL 100,290)
  • HB20S Vision 1.0 MT5 – BRL 78,290 (before BRL 75,090)
  • HB20S Evolution BlueLink 1.0 MT5 – BRL 82,390 (before BRL 79,190)
  • HB20S Platinum BlueLink 1.0 TGDI MT6 – BRL 92,990 (previously BRL 89,790)
  • HB20S Platinum BlueLink 1.0 TGDI AT6 – BRL 99,290 (previously BRL 96,090)
  • HB20S Platinum Plus BlueLink 1.0 TGDI AT6 – BRL 106,890 (previously BRL 103,690)
  • Hyundai Creta Action 1.6 Automatic – BRL 102,490 (no increase)
  • Hyundai Creta Comfort 1.0 Turbo Automatic – BRL 114,990 (before BRL 112,990)
  • Hyundai Creta Limited 1.0 Turbo Automatic – BRL 129,490 (from BRL 126,490)
  • Hyundai Creta Platinum 1.0 Turbo Automatic – BRL 145,990 (from BRL 141,990)
  • Hyundai Creta Ultimate 1.0 Turbo Automatic – R$ 161,990 (from R$ 157,490)

