‘I want to give it back’ · TV News

If anyone had doubts that Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) was the villain of Um Lugar ao Sol, the final stretch of Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera will put an end to any questioning. The spoiled one will even reject the baby she will adopt with Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) and will shock everyone with her decision. “I want to give this child back”, he will sentence.

Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu) ​​doesn’t hide her dream of becoming a mother from anyone, but she can no longer get pregnant after having lost a baby in childbirth. Realizing that her marriage to Christian is hanging by a thread, she will decide to resort to adoption – the usurper and his twin brother also spent their childhood in an orphanage in Goiás.

But the motherly instinct of bad character won’t spring up as soon as he puts little Ludmilla in his arms. On the contrary. Still in a long process to get the girl’s permanent custody, Bárbara will put everything to lose with a very serious mistake.

In a new crisis of jealousy, Rebeca’s sister (Andrea Beltrão) will decide to catch her husband with his mouth in the butija and will leave in the car in the company of Ludmilla. But the villain will be so upset that she will end up forgetting the little girl in the vehicle. The police will be called, and the baby will be taken back to the shelter.

Christian will be desperate and will do anything to regain his guard as quickly as possible. On the day of the hearing, however, Barbara will appear before the judge with a different idea: she will let you know that she has rethought the adoption.

“Actually, I came here to say that I’ve changed my mind and I don’t intend to go ahead with this adoption. That’s what you heard. I want to return this child,” she will announce, to her husband’s shock, who will start another fight.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot will be replaced by the remake of Pantanal on March 14.

