Iconic albums from the music world turn 50 in 2022

Lou Reed it’s yours transformer, David Bowie and Ziggy Stardust, or Exile on Main St., From Rolling Stones, are some of the albums that will complete half a century in 2022. Read more about these and other remarkable albums below.

Exile on Main St., jewel of the Stones carved in Côte d’Azur

“Perhaps the best Stones record,” writes Keith Richards in his autobiography life.

The Stones, fleeing the British treasury, are born on the Côte d’Azur, in the now famous villa Nellcote.

“I’m one of the few who managed to get in (the city), I’m from the region and I was just a kid,” rock critic Yves Bigot told AFP. “In the morning not everyone was awake, you could sneak in with the distributors (from the supermarket). I was hidden in a corner”, he explains.

Honky Château, Elton John and the Ghosts of Herouville

Also in France, the castle of the small commune of Herouville (50 km from Paris) houses a recording studio frequented in the 1970s by David Bowie, Iggy Pop and also Elton John.

The latter names his creation Honky Château named after Herouville, which is reputed to be haunted.

“Elton John is in its imperial period, with amazing songs like honky cat, Rocket man (title of the biographical film dedicated to him) or Mona Lisa and Mad Hatters, explains Yves Bigot.

The rise and fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, David Bowie and his alter ego

“Sexuality has always been a part of rock and roll. But with Ziggy it was found articulate, in motion,” explains David Bowie in rainbowman, reference work by Jérôme Soligny.

“With this album, Bowie invents the character of Ziggy that turns him into a rock star, the prince of glam”, details Yves Bigot. “With that totally futuristic, visionary, apocalyptic look that will continue with Diamond Dogs (1974)”.

“The essentials are five years, starman, suffragette city or Rock’n’roll suicide. How many classic albums have been born in this period, without a note to change”, says the journalist.

transformer, Lou Reed and later Velvet

“It’s the album that allows everyone who didn’t know Lou Reed and the Velvet Underground (his group) to discover him, that is, the vast majority of people”, says Yves Bigot.

with the standards Walk on the wild side, Satellite of love or perfect day, which has a second version with the movie trainspotting.

And who do we find in the production of transformer? David Bowie, whom Lou Reed always wanted to get rid of.

harvest, Neil Young’s ‘after the gold rush’ spark

some fans of Neil Young prefer After the gold rush (“After the gold rush”, 1970), but it is with harvest that the “Loner” finds the right vein.

The songs heart of gold and old man go down in history and the album is at the top of the American charts. “It’s his most worked album”, according to Yves Bigot.

Which does not exclude an obscure and prophetic part. Like this The needle and the damage done, the short title of “how the life of drug addicts describes it” epitomizes the music site Pitchfork.

A short time later, drugs would take two relatives of Neil Young, to whom he will dedicate Tonight’s the night (1975).