In a bikini, Larissa Manoela exudes natural beauty and displays her real body on a beach day: ”Goddess”

Actress Larissa Manoela stole the show by posting bikini photos on the beach and flaunted her perfect curves without editing

Larissa Manoela (21) caught the attention of followers this Saturday, 15, on social media!

The actress impressed fans with her natural beauty by sharing a sequence of day at the beach.

The artist, who will play the protagonist and romantic partner of Rafael Vitti (26) in the next six o’clock soap, Beyond the Illusion, posed in a bikini by the sea and showed off her perfect curves.

In the unedited photos, published on her Instagram, Larissa showed off her real body and round butt. She appeared wearing a green look with a tie at the waist and received a flurry of praise from fans.

“Good tide, light aura”, she said as she captioned the post.

The web spared no praise for the cat. “Most Beautiful Pitica”, he said Maisa Silva (19). “Perfection”, “Goddess”, “For the love of God, how beautiful”, “Your body, oh my god”, “The most beautiful smile in the world”, were some of the messages in the comments.

Larissa Manoela opens her birthday photo album

Larissa Manoela recently had a birthday! The actress shared some clicks of the party to celebrate the arrival of 21 years in which she appears alongside famous friends such as Maisa, Amanda de Godoi, klara brown and Eike Duarte.

