In a quiet game, São Paulo beats São Caetano and qualifies in Copinha – 01/15/2022

São Paulo guaranteed the classification for the round of 16 of Copinha. This Saturday (15), Tricolor beat São Caetano 3-0, eliminating the opponent and following in Copinha. The goals were scored by Caio and Vitinho, twice. The team coached by Alex has five wins from five games in the competition.

The match was quiet for the capital team. Always in control of the match, he asserted the highest technical level and dominated the actions, including scoring a goal in the first move of the match. In the next phase, São Paulo will face Vasco. The game will take place next Monday.

first half tricolor

São Paulo did not dominate the first half. In the first minute of the match, the São Paulo club exchanged passes and Vitinho made a good pass to Caio, who invaded the free area and opened the scoring for the match. The Tricolor continued much superior during the first half and, in the 23rd minute, Vitinho scored the second goal after a good move by Nathan on the right. São Caetano arrived only once in the attack with Lobato, who forced goalkeeper Leandro to make a good save. São Paulo still lost other chances with Talles Wander and Caio – who had a goal disallowed for offside.

controlled match

In a hurry and behind on the scoreboard, São Caetano tried to be more incisive in the final half of the match. However, he found a strong defensive system and struggled to create chances – as in the first half. São Paulo, which had the advantage on the scoreboard, pressed less, but did not lose control of the game. So much so that in the 21st minute, Vitinho scored the third goal of the match. São Caetano was better than in the first half, but lost the chances they created and didn’t leave zero on the scoreboard.