In a training game at Ninho do Urubu, Flamengo is surpassed by Nova Iguaçu

This Saturday afternoon (15), Flamengo received the Nova Igua\u00e7u team, at Ninho do Urubu, for a training game that served as preparation for their debut in the Campeonato Carioca. Rubro-Negro was defeated 4-3 by the team from Baixada Fluminense. Even with the setback, the coach Fabio Matias, who commanded the team, had the opportunity to evaluate the Garotos do Ninho that will enter the field in the initial rounds of the State. Yuri de Oliveira (2) and Ryan Luka scored the red-black goals in the training game. Another positive highlight was goalkeeper Jo\u00e3o Fernando, who saved a penalty kick. Left-back Ramon felt pain in the posterior region of his right thigh during the training week and underwent an examination, which found an injury at the site. Started treatment. Jo\u00e3o Gomes was also preserved from the activity.Mister Paulo Sousa and members of the technical commission closely followed the training game to observe the Garotos do Ninho in action. Fla lineup \u2013 1st halfMatheus Cunha; Wesley, Gabriel Noga, Cleiton and Marcos Paulo; Lucas Gabriel; Yuri de Oliveira, Thiaguinho and Matheus Fran\u00e7a; Lazaro and Andrew. Fla lineup \u2013 2nd halfJo\u00e3o Ferdinand; Santiago, Dieg\u00e3o, Patrick and Alaba; Yuri and Victor Muller; Werton, Antonio and Matheus Gon\u00e7alves; Ryan Luka