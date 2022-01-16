In the mirror, Luísa Sonza leaves fans drooling when showing her real butt in thong: ”Woman of the year”

Singer Luísa Sonza shares clicks in front of the mirror and shows off her sculptural body when posing in a tiny bikini

Luisa Sonza (23) shared breathtaking records and the singer’s butt was successful on the web!

On Saturday night, the 15th, the artist published a sequence of three clicks in which she appears in front of the mirror and drew praise from her followers, who highlighted the beauty of the cat.

In her Instagram feed, Luísa Sonza appeared in daring selfies showing off her perfect curves. In a tiny black bikini, she showed off her impeccable shape and sculptural body, but the singer’s round butt stole the show.

The blonde captioned the post only with a snake emoji, representing her new work song, anaconda, feat. with Mariah Angeliq.

In the comments, fans were full of praise for the muse. “I think it’s a lack of education all this beauty luka”, he said Gabi Melim. “Goddess”, commented Maisa. “Girlaaaaaaaa”, drooled Vanessa da Mata. “Woman of the Year”, “That it”, “Delicious“, were some of the messages from netizens.

Luísa Sonza and Ludmilla roll a lot to the sound of ‘Anaconda’

Recently, Luísa Sonza and Ludmilla enjoyed a night of fun together! On the web, the blonde shared a video doing the choreography of Anaconda next to her friend and showed a lot of waddle. “I love you! When you bring these two together, they already know right”, she said.

