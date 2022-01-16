In ‘The More Life, the Better!’, Flávia will be humiliated by Carmem: ‘You scoundrel!’ | come around

▶️Review Flavia declaring herself to Gabriel:
Flavia declares herself to Gabriel
Carmem discovered that Gabriel has a new love. Curious to know who the daughter-in-law is, the businesswoman went to spy on her son’s cell phone and found a video of Flavia dancing pole dance.
Carmem sees Flávia’s video on Gabriel’s cell phone and is horrified
The businesswoman was not at all pleased to learn that her son’s girlfriend is a nightclub dancer and began hatching a plan to separate the two.
▶️ Understand the relationship of Carmem and Gabriel:
Gabriel returns earlier than agreed and Carmem is excited
Climate with mother-in-law 💣💥
Excited about the opening of his bar, Gabriel will introduce his girlfriend to his mother.
Gabriel (Caio Manhente) introduces Flávia (Valentina Herszage) to Carmem (Julia Lemmertz) in ‘How Much More Life, Better!’ — Photo: Globe
In front of her son, the villain will be all friendly with Flávia, but, when the bartender turn your back, Carmen will start releasing her poison. 🐍
“You scoundrel!”, Carmen will say.
Flávia (Valentina Herszage) will be offended by Carmem (Julia Lemmertz) in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
“What did you call me?”, Flávia will answer, not understanding anything.
“That’s what you heard. Slut! You think I don’t know? You’re a nightclub dancer who wants to hit my son!”, completes the businesswoman.
How will Flávia react to her mother-in-law’s insults? 🤔
👉 Keep an eye on next week’s summary to know everything that will happen in the soap opera!
17 Jan
Monday
Rose asks Neném not to reveal their past. Neném suggests that lunch be cancelled. Nunes delivers a wire to Guilherme to put on Rose. Flávia is devastated to learn that Ingrid is in love with Murilo. Celina tells Daniel about Guilherme’s plan. Neném reveals to Osvaldo that Rose is the woman he fell in love with in Rome. Odete forces Juca to keep the complaint she made against Jandira a secret. Carmem confronts Flavia. Tigger and the family arrive at Tina’s house, and Rose and Baby try to stay away. Paula returns with Flávia to the Wollinger Bar and attacks Carmem. Guilherme notices the exchange of looks between Neném and Rose.
Check out the full summary of the day and week!
🎙The podcast “Diário de Bordo” gives clues about participants of “BBB22” and comments on musical releases of the week; Listen!