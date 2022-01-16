In the US, youtuber ‘MrBeast’ earned about R$ 300 million in 2021

The youtuber MrBeast earned around US$ 54 million in 2021. Photo: Reproduction of the internet.

American YouTuber ‘MrBeast’ made $54 million in 2021;

Jimmy Donaldson’s most popular video is a recreation of the ‘Round 6’ series.

Donaldson is the eighth most subscribed youtuber on the platform.

Jimmy Donaldson, known as ‘MrBeast’, is a young American who is a YouTube star. In 2021, the popular content creator earned US$54 million, equivalent to R$298.9 million. It’s the biggest annual earning by a YouTuber in history, according to Forbes.

The amount is nearly double last year’s billed by Ryan Kaji, who has a children’s channel called ‘Ryan’s World’ and ranked first on the previous list.

Read too:

2021 was an incredible period for Donaldson, who went from 50 million subscribers at the beginning of the year to 88 million in January, according to SpeakRJ, a data marketing website.

The youtuber is the eighth with the most subscribers on the platform and the third largest channel in the United States, according to SocialBlade, a data analysis website.

There were more than 14 billion views on viral videos of philanthropy and contests created in which people compete with each other for prizes.

The channel’s most popular video was posted in November and is a recreation of the South Korean series ‘Round 6’, racking up over 200 million views in just over a month.

Behind Donaldson are YouTubers Jakes Paul and Mark “Markiplier” Fischbach, who respectively earned $45 million and $38 million in 2021.

With information from Business Insider.