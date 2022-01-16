share tweet share share Email



Increase in pensions released by the INSS to Brazilians The Economic Policy Secretariat of the Ministry of Economy released a new projection for 2021 inflation. According to the report, the INPC (National Consumer Price Index) should close the year with an accumulated 10.04%, an increase of 1.64 percentage points in relation to the last forecast of the portfolio, in September (which was 8.4%).

The INPC is used by the federal government to define the readjustment of the minimum wage and INSS (National Social Service Institute) benefits. If this percentage of 10.04% is maintained, the national minimum wage will rise from the current BRL 1,100 to BRL 1,210 in 2022. The INSS ceiling will rise from BRL 6,433.57 to BRL 7,079.50 considering the forecast of the government.

The readjustment of the minimum wage impacts other benefits such as unemployment insurance, PIS/Pasep allowance and maximum value of actions that can be initiated in Federal Special Courts, for example. The value of the minimum wage is also used as a floor for pensions, pensions and INSS sickness benefits.

Measured by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), the INPC reached 11.08% in the 12-month period up to October. Considering only the state of São Paulo, inflation is even higher: 11.32%. In the accumulated period from January to October 2021, the INPC has already registered an increase of 8.45% in the country.

The rise in the INPC reflects the rise in the cost of living for Brazilians throughout 2021. To give you an idea, in October 2020, the accumulated 12-month INPC was 4.77% —6.31 percentage points lower than the current 11.08%.

In addition, the indicator considers the average inflation of a series of products and services. Some INPC sub-items had higher increases in October. The transport group, for example, rose 17.75% in 12 months, highlighting the 44.94% rise in fuel. The food group had an accumulated increase of 11.81%.

For those who are INSS beneficiaries and are in arrears with rent, the 10.04% readjustment is below the percentage that is generally used to readjust residential lease contracts, the IGP-M (General Price Index – Market). Measured by the FGV (Fundação Getulio Vargas), the IGP-M reached 21.73% in the 12-month period up to October.

The definitive index that will be applied to INSS pensions will only be known on January 11, 2022, when the IBGE publishes the result of inflation measured from January to December of this year. Sought, the Ministry of Economy stated that the next bulletin from the secretariat on inflation forecast will only come out next year.

See the simulations

Current value how much should you go BRL 1,100.00 BRL 1,210.44 BRL 1,500.00 BRL 1,650.60 BRL 2,000.00 BRL 2,200.80 BRL 3,000.00 BRL 3,301.20 BRL 3,500.00 BRL 3,851.40 BRL 4,000.00 BRL 4,401.60 BRL 4,500.00 BRL 4,951.80 BRL 5,000.00 BRL 5,502.00 BRL 5,500.00 BRL 6,052.20 BRL 6,000.00 BRL 6,602.40 BRL 6,433.57 BRL 7,079.50

