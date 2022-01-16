Inflation in 2021 was the highest in 6 years; see what’s more expensive

Last Tuesday (11), the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics released the study of the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), in which it announces the official figures for inflation in Brazil.

The survey reports that, in 2021, inflation closed at 10.06%, the highest percentage accumulated during a year since 2015. It was also the first time that the IPCA was above 10% after six years.

The increase in fuel prices was what most impacted the Brazilian economy, also leading to higher transport prices.

Curitiba was the city that was most impacted by the high inflation, presenting an index of 13.73%, while Belém accounted for the lowest percentage, 8.10%. In Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, the rise in inflation was, respectively, at 8.58% and 9.59%.

Items that became more expensive in 2021

Check below the products and groups that most impacted inflation last year:

Ethanol: Increase of 62.23%; Gasoline: Increase of 47.49%; Gas cylinder: Increase of 36.99%; Electricity: Increase of 21.21%; New cars: Increase of 16.16%; Used cars: Increase of 15.05%; Meat: Increase of 8.45%; Food: Increase of 7.82%; Property rental: Increase of 6.96%; Pharmacy products: Increase of 6.18%.

Due to the rise in gasoline, transport had an inflation of 21.03% throughout the year. In addition, housing expenditures also rose in 13.05%.

Inflation was much higher than expected

Since 2015, the IPCA has not exceeded the limit established by the target system. The forecast for 2021 was that inflation would reach 5.25%, but it reached almost double what was expected: 10.06%.

Even with the forecast ceiling of only 5.25%, financial market experts already predicted that the high could reach 9.99% in 2021, according to the Central Bank’s Focus study.

