‘Insolent Woman’ · TV News

Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) will suffer from the harassment of Solano López (Roberto Birindelli) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. He’s even going to knock her down with a slap in the face to escape Elisa’s (Lana Rhodes) act. “Insolent woman. I asked the doctor to examine me because of a pain in my chest, and she refused”, the general will lie in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

Dolores’ sister (Daphne Bozaski) has enlisted to take care of Brazilian soldiers on the battlefield and thus be closer to Samuel (Michel Gomes). She, however, will cross the path of the president of Paraguay before reaching the battalion of Caxias (Jackson Antunes).

The protagonist played by Gabriela Medvedovski will be made a slave by Solano in the scenes that will be shown from next Wednesday (19) . She will catch the villain’s attention not only for saving a soldier’s life with a delicate surgery, but also for her beauty.

The bad character will even take advantage of Elisa’s absence to demand the presence of Pilar in her tent in the serial by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão. “I need the doctor’s services. I’ve been feeling a pain here in my chest, at the level of my heart”, he will say, as he opens his shirt.

The doctor will be startled when she turns around to get a device inside her suitcase and is grabbed by Pedro’s biggest enemy (Selton Mello). “What are you doing?” she cried, astonished. “You know very well what I want”, the rascal will shoot, full of second and even third intentions.

Elisa (Lana Rhodes) in the six o’clock soap opera

Elisa catches Solano in the act

Pilar will be barely saved by the arrival of Elisa, who, by very little, will not catch Solano in the act. He, by the way, will put his hand in the face of the health professional so as not to arouse the mistress’s suspicions. “Insolent woman. I asked the doctor to examine me because of a pain in my chest, and she refused”, the scoundrel will lie.

“You know that’s not what happened”, provokes the Brazilian. “Shut up and get out. I should give you a good punishment, but this time I’m going to let it go”, will order Roberto Birindelli’s character.

“Sometimes I think it wasn’t a good idea to keep her here. Where were you? You look so beautiful”, Solano will say to his companion. “I was bathing in the river. You knew that very well”, will pin Elisa, who will start keeping an eye on Pilar.

In the Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of New World (2017). The telenovela will end next month, giving way to the screening of Além da Illusion.

In addition to spoilers, the TV news it also publishes daily summaries of Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

Find out everything that will happen in soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast:

Listen to “#87 – Cecília crosses the line and pays mico in A Place in the Sun” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MqNlkepd1I