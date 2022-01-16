Inter and Portuguesa players fight after game at Copinha – 01/15/2022

Current champion of Copinha, Internacional advanced to the round of 16 of the current edition of the competition after eliminating Portuguesa by 5-3 on penalties – 0-0 in normal time. Author of the charge that defined the colorada classification, Estevão exploded with emotion and decided to provoke the Lusa fans, present at the Santana de Parnaíba Municipal Stadium.

It was enough for the Portuguesa players to run towards him to get satisfaction and start a general fight. Estevão was pushed by an opponent and soon surrounded by several Lusa athletes. The midfielder was fast, got rid of everyone and ran towards his teammates.

Internacional’s goleirão defended Portuguesa’s penultimate charge. Then Estevão, from Colorado, saved the last one, classified Inter for the round of 16 and provoked the Portuguesa players. From then on, CHINELA sang and we had Sad Scenes in #Copinha2022 📹: @sportv pic.twitter.com/cFr1WaiXoQ — Regretful Scenes (@CLamentaveis) January 15, 2022

The two technical commissions took to the field to calm tempers, but were not successful in the mission. Worse than that, some members were very angry and even made the situation worse. Several outbreaks of confusion occurred during a few minutes even when everything already seemed to be over.

Much of this is also due to the fact that the entrance to the dressing rooms is closed, preventing the Inter team from leaving the pitch and ending the provocations. It was only after many minutes that Portuguesa’s athletes left the confusion behind to go on with life after the tough elimination.