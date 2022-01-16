Inter beats Portuguesa on penalties and catches Palmeiras in the round of 16 of Copinha – 01/15/2022

After a very disputed game, but without goals in Santana do Parnaíba, Internacional beat Portuguesa 5-3 on penalties and advanced to the round of 16 of Copinha. Lucas Flores took the fourth hit from Lusa, by Carlos Henrique, and was the hero of the match.

In the next stage, the team will face Palmeiras, who earlier beat Atlético-GO by 3 to 0. The FPF will still disclose the date and place of the confrontation, but it should take place on Monday (17).

Level, but not too many danger shots

The match started well disputed and, little by little, Inter managed to impose their technical superiority to create the best opportunities. In the 3rd minute, Estevão advanced on the right and kicked a cross to the good defense of Luiz Vitor, who sent it to a corner. The Lusa goalkeeper still worked well again shortly after the corner kick, in an attempt at Lucca’s volley.

The first arrival with a little more danger of the São Paulo club came only in the 18th minute, when Luan turned over the marking and sent it to the goal. Defender João Félix managed to deflect it to a corner. At 46, Allan, from Portuguesa, also took a risk and stopped in the defense of Lucas Flores.

While Inter tried to go up even without seeming to be on an inspired afternoon, Lusa missed a lot of passes when they had the ball. Therefore, the first stage ended up being very difficult.

All the same in the second half

Identifying the problem in the creation of Colorado, coach João Miguel returned to the second stage, serving Bizecki and putting Lukaian in midfield. Shortly after, he made another trade and brought in Matteo to give aggression to the sector.

Portuguesa stayed further back and tried to exploit the counterattacks. The team had a good chance with Allan, in the 6th minute, but Inter managed to settle quickly and avoided any problems.

Despite the attempts, the scenario in the second stage remained very similar to the first, with a lot of balance and few moves that could cause a change in the score. Colorado’s big break came at 29, with Allison. The player received from the right and was face to face with the goalkeeper, but Luiz Vitor operated a real miracle and took the danger away.

Luiz Vitor almost became the great villain of Rubro-Verde at 41. After a safe cross from the left, he let the ball pass between his hands and saw the ball bounce over the line, being removed by the defense later.

the penalties

Allison, Rangel, Matteo and Leonardo scored the first four penalties for Internacional. Yan, Hudson and Deivid also started converting to Portuguese. On the fourth beat, Carlos Henrique kicked on the right, but without taking much away and goalkeeper Lucas Flores made a save. Estevão went to the last charge and guaranteed the classification of Colorado.

post game mess

After noting the goal that gave Inter the spot, Estevão provoked the Lusa fans present at the stadium. The players didn’t like the attitude at all and went for the player, starting a mess. Tempers quickly calmed down and the athletes went to the locker rooms without any major visible incidents.

small difference

Coach João Miguel made only one change in relation to the team that beat Flamengo-SP 3-0 in the second phase and left Matteo on the bench and opted for Gustavo in Colorado’s midfield. The exchange, however, was undone in the 7th minute of the second half.

Colorado players who played against Rubro-Verde were: Lucas Flores; Guilherme Varjão, João Pedro, João Félix and Lucas Ryan (Samuel); Bizescki (Lukaian), Gustavo (Matteo) and Jonathan (Rangel); Stephen, Allison and Lucca (Leonardo).

lawn change

Inter and Portuguesa were in Group 25, in Mogi das Cruzes, in the first phase of Copinha. Colorado even won the match in the second round by 2 to 1. After that, the gauchos followed in Mogi, while Rubro-Verde passed through Avaí playing in Guarulhos.

However, the FPF marked today’s confrontation (15) between the teams for the synthetic lawn of the Gabriel Marques da Silva stadium, in Santana do Parnaíba, where neither of the two clubs had played until then.