Inter beats Portuguesa on penalties and game ends in confusion at Copinha

current champion of Sao Paulo Junior Football Cup, The International advanced to the round of 16 by eliminating the Portuguese on penalties, after a goalless draw in normal time. The match held this Saturday afternoon took place in Santana do Parnaíba. Colorado’s next opponent will be precisely the palm trees, who is one of the leading contenders for the title of the competition. The team from São Paulo passed easily through the Atletico Goianiense with a 3-0 victory in Diadema.

Internacional started the game not wanting to give up their bad luck and created two good opportunities before the opening five minutes. On the other side, Portuguesa seemed ready to surprise on the counterattack, so much so that their best chance came in stoppage time with a shot by Allan, defended by Lucas Flores.

The panorama of the match did not change after the break and became more tense with the passage of time, so much so that Lucca and Robert got to be strange on the field. In a great opportunity for Internacional, Alisson received inside the area and kicked over Luiz Vitor.

Portuguesa’s answer came in Deivid’s submission. Lucas Flores avoided the goal. Internacional still almost scored in the end after a mistake by Luiz Vitor, but the ball touched the crossbar and did not go in.

The goalless draw in normal time took the decision to penalties. Carlos Henrique was the only one to waste for Portuguesa, while Internacional had 100% success in the five kicks. In the celebration, Estevão, who converted the penalty that gave the classification to the gauchos, provoked the rival fans and started a general confusion on the field, with exchanges of shoves.

Check out this Saturday’s games for the São Paulo Cup:

11 hours

Atlético Goianiense-GO 0 x 3 Palmeiras-SP

Canaã-BA 1 x 0 Juventus-SP

15 hours

Desportivo Brasil-SP 1 (5) x (4) 1 Iape-MA

Internacional-RS 0 (5) x (3) 0 Portuguese-SP

17:15

Audax-SP vs Vasco-RJ

19 hours

Retro-PE vs Cruzeiro-MG

7:30 pm

Flamengo-RJ vs Oeste-SP

9:45 pm

Sao Paulo-SP vs Sao Caetano-SP