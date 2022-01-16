Inter hits the hammer and defines value to sell desired player in Flamengo | Matías Vecino

With Paulo Sousa’s work starting at Flamengo, the technical commission evaluates the squad and sees what the need for reinforcements for the squad is. So far, the Portuguese coach has defined three lacking positions, according to journalist Bruno Andrade, from wow: defender, second midfielder and striker that works on the sides.

And a name that pleases the coach is that of the steering wheel Matias Vecino of Inter Milan. The Uruguayan is considered a box-to-box player, that is, he attacks and defends with great quality. Vacino has already worked with Paulo Sousa at Fiorentina, which contributes to the negotiation.

According to the website CalcioMercato, Inter Milan will only sell the steering wheel for a value between 2 and 3 million euros (between R$13 and 20 million). The Uruguayan is not part of the team’s plans, which should soon sell him.

According to the website fans, Flamengo made a poll through the steering wheel, but Vecino preferred to stay in Europe. One possible destination is Lazio. Thus, the player continues to play in Italian football. The Uruguayan is 30 years old.

Flamengo market and reinforcements

So far, Flamengo has not signed any players. He only made the purchase of midfielder Thiago Maia, next to Lille, from France. The player was already part of the squad. Another poll that Flamengo did was by Andreas Pereira. The Manchester United midfielder is on loan at Mais Querido until mid-2022.