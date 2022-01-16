Internacional x Portuguese LIVE (0-0) | 01/15/2022

46′ – Five minutes more

45′ – Leonardo replaces Lucca

44′ – Luãn comes out for Nicolas Matheus

42′ – Matteo risks from outside the area and the Lusa player stops the shot

40′ – 1,060 people present at the stadium

37′ – Inter defender hits with a left foot effect from the edge of the area and the ball passes close to the crossbar

35′ – Allan replaces Wevysther

34′ – Matteo risks from afar and the Lusa archer stays with her

32′ – Allan takes a short free kick from the right wing, Lucca deflects it with his head on the first post and Lucas Flores completes it after throwing it away

29′ – Lucca receives a pass in front of the goal, but the goalkeeper of Lusa leaves the goal to close the angle and avoid the shot!

24′ – Captain of Inter is the player of the turn to fall onto the field and ask for assistance. Lots of set pieces in the second half.

21′ – Rickson replaces Robert

20′ – Lucca and Robert starred in the game again, now lying on the ground with body aches.

19′ – Gabriel Ramos risks from afar and Lucas Flores stays with her

18′ – Lucca do Inter and Robert da Lusa get yellow after argument

17′ – Inter and Portuguesa players clash on the pitch

15′ – Judge identifies homophobic screams by Lusa fans and stops the game momentarily

12′ – Robert shoots Luan from the left, but he is caught in an irregular position

10′ – Hudson tries to pass in depth to Deivid from the right, but puts too much force and she goes out the back line

7′ – Matteo replaces Gustavo

4′ – Varjão crosses weakly from the left in the area and she dies straight in the hands of Luiz Vitor

2′ – Bizescki comes out for Lukayan

1′ – Deivid replaces Gustavo Talles

Ball rolling again

International 0 x 0 Portuguese

46′ – Allan kicks very hard in the penalty area from the right and Inter’s goalkeeper flies in the left corner to deflect through the back line!

45′ – Two more minutes

42′ – Varjão reaches the baseline from the right, crosses behind, but no one appears to finish

37′ – Colorado archer leaves the goal after a corner kick from the left to take a punch

34′ – Hudson leaves his arm on Lucca’s face and is yellowed

31′ – Inter player is down with pain in his right foot, after taking his ankle on the pitch. He leaves the field to be attended, but returns to the game

27′ – Hudson tries to launch from the right and sends it straight through the back line

23′ – Allison risks from afar and sends it to the right of the goal

21′ – Guilherme Varjão and Estevão try to score from the right wing, but the second misses a high pass and the ball stays with the defense

17′ – It starts to rain heavily in the stadium

15′ – Player is down on the field for a few moments after a foul, but gets up quickly

12′ – Both teams start the match, however, leaving for the attacking field

9′ – Lucca receives it in the face of the goal, with the goalkeeper already sold, and sticks at the time of the kick!

6′ – Lucca hits “pull” in the penalty area and Luiz Victor jumps quickly in the middle of the goal to make a great save. In the spare, João Pedro sends over the goal

4′ – Estevão hits a cross from the right wing and the Lusitanian goalkeeper Luiz Vitor falls fast to deflect with his fingertips across the back line

3′ – Lusa player receives at the entrance of the penalty area, with his back to the defense, turns, kicks from the left and sends to the right of the goal

2′ – Gustavo tries a long throw to Jonathan from the left wing, but the ball goes straight through the back line

Start the game

National anthem playing

At 14:00, the ball rolls to Internacional x Portuguesa. Do not lose.

