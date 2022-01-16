Internacional x Portuguese LIVE (0-0) | 01/15/2022

Let’s go to penalties!
End of regulation time. The spot in the round of 16 will be decided by penalty kicks!
addition
46′ – Five minutes more
Substitution at Inter
45′ – Leonardo replaces Lucca
Change in Lusa
44′ – Luãn comes out for Nicolas Matheus
Block Hudson
42′ – Matteo risks from outside the area and the Lusa player stops the shot
Public
40′ – 1,060 people present at the stadium
Samuel
37′ – Inter defender hits with a left foot effect from the edge of the area and the ball passes close to the crossbar
Change in Portuguese
35′ – Allan replaces Wevysther
Luiz Victor in two strokes
34′ – Matteo risks from afar and the Lusa archer stays with her
Inter’s defense work
32′ – Allan takes a short free kick from the right wing, Lucca deflects it with his head on the first post and Lucas Flores completes it after throwing it away
Luiz Victor!
29′ – Lucca receives a pass in front of the goal, but the goalkeeper of Lusa leaves the goal to close the angle and avoid the shot!
Exchanges at Inter
Allison
24′ – Captain of Inter is the player of the turn to fall onto the field and ask for assistance. Lots of set pieces in the second half.
Substitution in Portuguese
21′ – Rickson replaces Robert
calls
20′ – Lucca and Robert starred in the game again, now lying on the ground with body aches.
It’s from the goalkeeper
19′ – Gabriel Ramos risks from afar and Lucas Flores stays with her
yellow
18′ – Lucca do Inter and Robert da Lusa get yellow after argument
Confusion
17′ – Inter and Portuguesa players clash on the pitch
crowd
15′ – Judge identifies homophobic screams by Lusa fans and stops the game momentarily
prevented
12′ – Robert shoots Luan from the left, but he is caught in an irregular position
Very strong
10′ – Hudson tries to pass in depth to Deivid from the right, but puts too much force and she goes out the back line
Change in International
7′ – Matteo replaces Gustavo
goalkeeper stays with her
4′ – Varjão crosses weakly from the left in the area and she dies straight in the hands of Luiz Vitor
Substitution at Inter
2′ – Bizescki comes out for Lukayan
Change in Portuguese
1′ – Deivid replaces Gustavo Talles
second half starts
Ball rolling again
Interval
International 0 x 0 Portuguese
Save Lucas Flores!
46′ – Allan kicks very hard in the penalty area from the right and Inter’s goalkeeper flies in the left corner to deflect through the back line!
addition
45′ – Two more minutes
Nobody
42′ – Varjão reaches the baseline from the right, crosses behind, but no one appears to finish
Out Lucas Flores
37′ – Colorado archer leaves the goal after a corner kick from the left to take a punch
Yellow
34′ – Hudson leaves his arm on Lucca’s face and is yellowed
Lucas Ryan
31′ – Inter player is down with pain in his right foot, after taking his ankle on the pitch. He leaves the field to be attended, but returns to the game
Very strong
27′ – Hudson tries to launch from the right and sends it straight through the back line
Get out
23′ – Allison risks from afar and sends it to the right of the goal
Went wrong
21′ – Guilherme Varjão and Estevão try to score from the right wing, but the second misses a high pass and the ball stays with the defense
Rain
17′ – It starts to rain heavily in the stadium
Lucas Ryan
15′ – Player is down on the field for a few moments after a foul, but gets up quickly
intense game
12′ – Both teams start the match, however, leaving for the attacking field
Lost!
9′ – Lucca receives it in the face of the goal, with the goalkeeper already sold, and sticks at the time of the kick!
Almost
6′ – Lucca hits “pull” in the penalty area and Luiz Victor jumps quickly in the middle of the goal to make a great save. In the spare, João Pedro sends over the goal
slight deviation
4′ – Estevão hits a cross from the right wing and the Lusitanian goalkeeper Luiz Vitor falls fast to deflect with his fingertips across the back line
luan
3′ – Lusa player receives at the entrance of the penalty area, with his back to the defense, turns, kicks from the left and sends to the right of the goal
Far
2′ – Gustavo tries a long throw to Jonathan from the left wing, but the ball goes straight through the back line
Rolling ball
Start the game
team in the field
National anthem playing
confirmed Portuguese
Inter-scaled
Good afternoon
At 14:00, the ball rolls to Internacional x Portuguesa. Do not lose.
How and where to watch Internacional vs Portuguesa live
In addition to real time here at VAVEL Brasil, the match between International x Portuguese live will be broadcast by SporTV
When is the Internacional vs Portuguesa game and how to follow it LIVE?
Arbitration
History of the teams in the competition
Portugal’s probable lineup
Possible lineup of Internacional
embezzlement
The two teams have not reported any confirmed absences for the game so far.