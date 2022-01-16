Internacional x Portuguese LIVE (0-0) | 01/15/2022

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Internacional x Portuguese LIVE (0-0) | 01/15/2022 5 Views

16:5011 minutes ago

addition

46′ – Five minutes more

16:5011 minutes ago

Substitution at Inter

45′ – Leonardo replaces Lucca

16:4912 minutes ago

Change in Lusa

44′ – Luãn comes out for Nicolas Matheus

16:4813 minutes ago

Block Hudson

42′ – Matteo risks from outside the area and the Lusa player stops the shot

16:4516 minutes ago

Public

40′ – 1,060 people present at the stadium

16:4219 minutes ago

Samuel

37′ – Inter defender hits with a left foot effect from the edge of the area and the ball passes close to the crossbar

16:41 20 minutes ago

Change in Portuguese

35′ – Allan replaces Wevysther

16:3922 minutes ago

Luiz Victor in two strokes

34′ – Matteo risks from afar and the Lusa archer stays with her

16:3724 minutes ago

Inter’s defense work

32′ – Allan takes a short free kick from the right wing, Lucca deflects it with his head on the first post and Lucas Flores completes it after throwing it away

16:35 26 minutes ago

Luiz Victor!

29′ – Lucca receives a pass in front of the goal, but the goalkeeper of Lusa leaves the goal to close the angle and avoid the shot!

16:3229 minutes ago

Exchanges at Inter

16:30 31 minutes ago

Allison

24′ – Captain of Inter is the player of the turn to fall onto the field and ask for assistance. Lots of set pieces in the second half.

16:26 35 minutes ago

Substitution in Portuguese

21′ – Rickson replaces Robert

16:25 36 minutes ago

calls

20′ – Lucca and Robert starred in the game again, now lying on the ground with body aches.

16:24 37 minutes ago

It’s from the goalkeeper

19′ – Gabriel Ramos risks from afar and Lucas Flores stays with her

16:23 38 minutes ago

yellow

18′ – Lucca do Inter and Robert da Lusa get yellow after argument

16:23 38 minutes ago

Confusion

17′ – Inter and Portuguesa players clash on the pitch

16:20 41 minutes ago

crowd

15′ – Judge identifies homophobic screams by Lusa fans and stops the game momentarily

16:17 44 minutes ago

prevented

12′ – Robert shoots Luan from the left, but he is caught in an irregular position

16:16 an hour ago

Very strong

10′ – Hudson tries to pass in depth to Deivid from the right, but puts too much force and she goes out the back line

16:13 an hour ago

Change in International

7′ – Matteo replaces Gustavo

16:09 an hour ago

goalkeeper stays with her

4′ – Varjão crosses weakly from the left in the area and she dies straight in the hands of Luiz Vitor

16:07 an hour ago

Substitution at Inter

2′ – Bizescki comes out for Lukayan

16:06 an hour ago

Change in Portuguese

1′ – Deivid replaces Gustavo Talles

16:05 an hour ago

second half starts

Ball rolling again

15:50 an hour ago

Interval

International 0 x 0 Portuguese

15:50 an hour ago

Save Lucas Flores!

46′ – Allan kicks very hard in the penalty area from the right and Inter’s goalkeeper flies in the left corner to deflect through the back line!

15:49 an hour ago

addition

45′ – Two more minutes

15:46 an hour ago

Nobody

42′ – Varjão reaches the baseline from the right, crosses behind, but no one appears to finish

15:42 an hour ago

Out Lucas Flores

37′ – Colorado archer leaves the goal after a corner kick from the left to take a punch

15:38 an hour ago

Yellow

34′ – Hudson leaves his arm on Lucca’s face and is yellowed

15:35 an hour ago

Lucas Ryan

31′ – Inter player is down with pain in his right foot, after taking his ankle on the pitch. He leaves the field to be attended, but returns to the game

15:312 hours ago

Very strong

27′ – Hudson tries to launch from the right and sends it straight through the back line

15:262 hours ago

Get out

23′ – Allison risks from afar and sends it to the right of the goal

15:252 hours ago

Went wrong

21′ – Guilherme Varjão and Estevão try to score from the right wing, but the second misses a high pass and the ball stays with the defense

15:20 2 hours ago

Rain

17′ – It starts to rain heavily in the stadium

15:19 2 hours ago

Lucas Ryan

15′ – Player is down on the field for a few moments after a foul, but gets up quickly

15:15 2 hours ago

intense game

12′ – Both teams start the match, however, leaving for the attacking field

15:12 2 hours ago

Lost!

9′ – Lucca receives it in the face of the goal, with the goalkeeper already sold, and sticks at the time of the kick!

15:10 2 hours ago

Almost

6′ – Lucca hits “pull” in the penalty area and Luiz Victor jumps quickly in the middle of the goal to make a great save. In the spare, João Pedro sends over the goal

15:08 2 hours ago

slight deviation

4′ – Estevão hits a cross from the right wing and the Lusitanian goalkeeper Luiz Vitor falls fast to deflect with his fingertips across the back line

15:07 2 hours ago

luan

3′ – Lusa player receives at the entrance of the penalty area, with his back to the defense, turns, kicks from the left and sends to the right of the goal

15:05 2 hours ago

Far

2′ – Gustavo tries a long throw to Jonathan from the left wing, but the ball goes straight through the back line

15:03 2 hours ago

Rolling ball

Start the game

14:582 hours ago

team in the field

National anthem playing

14:412 hours ago

confirmed Portuguese

14:402 hours ago

Inter-scaled

14:203 hours ago

Good afternoon

At 14:00, the ball rolls to Internacional x Portuguesa. Do not lose.

01:53 15 hours ago

How and where to watch Internacional vs Portuguesa live

In addition to real time here at VAVEL Brasil, the match between International x Portuguese live will be broadcast by SporTV

01:48 15 hours ago

When is the Internacional vs Portuguesa game and how to follow it LIVE?

01:43 15 hours ago

Arbitration

01:38 15 hours ago

History of the teams in the competition

01:33 15 hours ago

Portugal’s probable lineup

01:28 16 hours ago

Possible lineup of Internacional

01:23 16 hours ago

embezzlement

The two teams have not reported any confirmed absences for the game so far.

01:18 16 hours ago

Second level

01:13 16 hours ago

Group stage

01:08 16 hours ago

Playoffs

01:03 16 hours ago

Welcome

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Osasco Audax vs Vasco LIVE (1-1) | 01/15/2022

18:11 5 minutes ago SPEAK, VINICIUS: “Unfortunately I missed the penalty, there was a hole …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved