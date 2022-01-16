Is Casares saying he doesn’t want Soteldo a strategy for Toronto?

Outside of negotiations for Soteldo, from Toronto FC, as confirmed by president Julio Casares, the São Paulo fan can still expect good news from this soap opera involving the Venezuelan striker. That’s because Casares maintains the hope that negotiations can be revisited in the future, as was the case with Argentine Calleri. That is, it is a “given up” for now, in order to wait for the best moment.

In a video on his YouTube channel, journalist Jorge Nicola exposes his point of view after the failure of negotiations with Soteldo, making it clear that this could be a ‘intelligent step’ on the part of São Paulo. Understand below:

“São Paulo is trying to mark the market that it won’t make any more moves to hire Soteldo. Soteldo and Toronto had been making some last attempts and requests to ask São Paulo to improve their offer. […] If up front, Soteldo doesn’t get along with anyone and Toronto needs to negotiate, São Paulo will be available, but given the current reality, with the figures requested by Soteldo and also by Toronto, there is no possibility of agreement“, highlighted Nicolas.

The tricolor board had proposed a one-year loan with an option to purchase 50% of the rights with a fixed amount at the end of that period. According to people from the club, the proposal had reached “the limit” of São Paulo’s conditions.

For potential interested parties, the 24-year-old has a contract with the Canadian club until 2025, and a salary between $4 million and $4.5 million gross per season. The amount in reais varies between R$21 million and R$24 million at current exchange rates, or approximately R$2 million per month.

In addition, the Canadian club owes about 3 million dollars (R$ 16 million at the current rate). This amount refers to the bonus that the Venezuelan is entitled to for signing a contract with Toronto.

