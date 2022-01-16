It rains in more than 90 municipalities in Ceará; see weather forecast – Region

Ceará recorded rain in at least 92 municipalities, within 24 hours, according to data collected until 10 am this Sunday (16) by the Ceará Meteorology and Water Resources Foundation (run me).

The largest volumes were recorded in Hidrolândia (112 mm), Independência (81.3 mm) and Ibiapina (70 mm). The calculated refers to the interval between 7 am on Saturday (15) and 7 am this Sunday.

In Fortaleza, there was no record of precipitation until the publication of this article.

See the cities that recorded the most rainfall



Hydroland: 112 mm Independence: 81.3 mm Ibiapine: 70 mm Crateus: 69.4 mm Independence: 66 mm Oros: 65 mm Bon Voyage: 52 mm Quixeramobim: 47.4 mm Martinopolis: 42.4mm New Address: 42.3 mm

Funceme predicts that the rains will continue, until Tuesday (18), in all macro-regions, mainly in the interior of Ceará, from the afternoon and evening.

On the coastal strip, precipitation should preferably occur in the morning.

Forecast for this Sunday



As forecast by Funceme, Sunday (16) will be cloudy to partially cloudy in all macro-regions, with low possibility of isolated rain in the coastal strip.

In other regions, there is a high possibility of isolated rain.

