Itapemirim does not respond to questions and receives a fine of R$ 12 million from Procon-RJ

Procon Carioca, an agency linked to the Municipal Secretariat for Citizenship, issued a fine against Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos in the amount of R$ 12,016,480.00. The company had been notified to provide clarification on the announcement it made of the temporary suspension of its entire air transport operation in an unexpected and immediate way, leaving consumers unprepared and susceptible to immense inconvenience.

Among the questions, Itapemirim should answer what led to the decision, how consumers were informed about the suspension, whether there would be an endorsed passage to other companies, how many people were affected by the interruption of services, what measures were taken in cases of those who were unable to make your trips and how would be the return policy of the values ​​of the tickets.

After the 10-day deadline for the defense, the company did not respond or make any manifestation. Thus, Procon Carioca determined the penalty.

“Procon Carioca always works to promote and inspect consumer relations and, when necessary, apply appropriate sanctions, provided for by law”, emphasizes Igor Costa, president of the Institute.

