Itaú (ITUB4) and Santander (SANB11) will swim with a stroke while XP (XPBR31) will have another difficult year, says UBS – Money Times

Banks should report another good quarter, projects the UBS-BB in a report sent to customers.

According to the bank, credit margins will be the main driver of the numbers, with growth of 10%.

“In our opinion, the earnings season should help in the reclassification process of Brazilian banks”, say analysts Thiago Batista, Olavo Arthuzo and Philip Finch.

Good news

data of central bank reveal that there was a 16% credit expansion in the fourth quarter, concentrated in retail loans.

In addition, loans to small and medium-sized enterprises continued to expand faster than loans to large companies.

UBS notes that 90-day loans are at low levels, with defaults stable.

“We expect some increase in the default rate and cost of risk in the fourth quarter, even assuming some decrease in banks’ NPL coverage ratios”, they predict.

Itaú should continue with good performance

In the analysts’ view, the Itau (ITUB4) will have good operating trends, with emphasis on margins, which should grow even more, with the NII (net interest income) ending the year close to the top of the bank’s projection.

UBS recalls that the margins of Itaú customers dropped significantly in 2020, but already showed a considerable recovery in the last quarter.

On the other hand, net interest income, unlike other banks, did not reach the pre-Covid level, even considering a much larger loan portfolio.

“This shows an opportunity for additional margin for expansion going forward”, he adds.

Despite this, the bank will have an increase in costs of around 2.7% in 2021. The trio of analysts still expects an increase in the default rate and some reduction in the NPL coverage ratio.

UBS sees Itaú profiting R$7 billion in the quarter, with a return on equity of 19.9%, compared to 19.7% in the third quarter.

Itaú publishes its results on February 10.

Santander, fall in profits

Analysts predict lower profits for the Santander (SANB11), with a drop of 4% in the quarter, to R$ 4.2 billion. ROAE (return on average equity), on the other hand, will remain above 20%.

There will also be good growth in household credit, especially in real estate and automobiles. Payroll-deductibles and small and medium-sized companies will lead the expansion of credit, he says. Despite this, the rise in corporate lending will be weak.

UBS projects loans to rise by 3.4% in the quarter and 13% in the year. Analysts do not rule out new provisions in the quarter.

Santander publishes its results on February 2nd.

XP, another difficult quarter

The operational data of XP (XP) in the fourth quarter point to another difficult year, notes UBS.

In the period, assets under custody (AuC) reached R$ 815 billion, mainly influenced by the high net inflow of cash.

“However, this trend should be challenged by the high rate monetary policy scenario, while the positive impacts of other new products may only partially offset this dynamic”, he argues.

UBS projects net income of BRL 973 million for XP, almost stable compared to the third quarter of 2021.