‘It’s About Forgiving’ TV News

Despite having publicly exposed the dozens of times she was betrayed by Arthur Aguiar, Maíra Cardi denied that she is afraid of taking another horn during the actor and singer’s participation in BBB22. The coach, who was confined in the ninth season of the reality show, explained that she trusts her husband’s transformation: “It’s about forgiving”.

“Good luck, my love, I’m out here supporting you! Yes, I believe in your transformation, I believe in the transformation of the human being, even because if I didn’t believe it, I could work with anything other than transformation!”, he wrote. her on her Instagram profile.

“If I didn’t believe in the transformation inside my house, inside my family, I wouldn’t believe in my work, I would be a fake! If I didn’t believe in the transformation of the human being, I wouldn’t believe in the power of God! ‘say’ they believe in God and, the next minute, fill their mouths to dictate rules, and say that being impossible x, y or z!”

“It’s about love, it’s about loving, it’s about forgiving, it’s about believing in the power of God’s purpose! I believe in God! That’s why my choices and my life are in charge, the only approval I need is from him, and This is between us!” he continued.

“Go on, my love, break it. I’ll be out here praying for our family”, concluded Maíra on the social network, in a text accompanied by a video in which the coach was direct: “Aren’t you afraid? No! I was afraid when I I thought my life was mine. Life was never ours, it belongs to God. But God is so good that he gave us free will to do whatever we want.”

Check out Maíra Cardi’s message of support for Arthur Aguiar at BBB22: