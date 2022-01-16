Jade de Malhação, Anaju Dorigon had depression with the success: ‘Panic’ TV News

On the air as the Jade of the Malhação rerun, Anaju Dorigon went through difficult times during the recording of the soap opera, originally shown between 2014 and 2015. The actress, then 19, faced serious mental health problems: “I went through a depressive process , I had panic attacks and anxiety”.

Now 27 years old, Anaju says that the crises started very early. “I started to have the first symptoms at a very young age. In adolescence, I discovered a dysregulation of blood glucose in my body that caused sensations that ended up helping to trigger this depression”, she told Patrícia Kogut’s column in the newspaper O Globo.

Treatment and the search for a solution are not simple. “Healing never comes from just one side. We have to understand that there are ramifications of how we can take care of ourselves, it’s not a linear process. For me, therapy, proper nutrition, physical exercises and religion were very important “, she listed, who is Catholic.

“Even so, it doesn’t mean that you’re fine and that’s it. Bad and good days will continue to happen,” said the star, who after Malhação appeared on Globo in Pride and Passion (2018) and Orfãos da Terra (2019) — she also went through Record and made Belaventura (2017).

Now, the actress wants to use her experience to help others. She works on the Conta Comigo, Viu? platform, which encourages the exchange of information between people who deal, directly or indirectly, with mental health issues. The project will soon debut on Instagram.

“When I faced my mental issues, I found it very difficult to find content on the subject in a more accessible language. That’s why I thought of this project, which will bring information in an uncomplicated way. Of course, everything will be done with the support of a clinical staff composed of psychologists and doctors. The idea is to do lives and listen to people who go through situations like this”, he explained.