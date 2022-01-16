Jailson negotiates a move to América-MG

After leaving Cruzeiro even before joining the club, goalkeeper Jailson can continue in Belo Horizonte. The player is negotiating his transfer to América-MG, which lost its first-choice goalkeeper, Matheus Cavichioli, indefinitely after a heart condition. Experienced, Jailson was a starter in Palmeiras’ winning campaign in the 2016 Brazilian Championship.

The information on the negotiation between the player and Coelho was released by Rádio Itatiaia and confirmed by UOL Sport. At the age of 40, Jailson was made official by Cruzeiro on December 13th. However, after the arrival of Ronaldo to the command of the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF) do Cruzeiro, the representative spoke individually with each athlete who had been announced before his management to renegotiate the values ​​and the parties did not reach an agreement.

Ranked for the first time in their history for the Libertadores, América-MG is hastily looking for a replacement for Cavichioli. Coelho debuts in the continental tournament on February 23, against Guarani, from Paraguay, for the second phase, at Independência.