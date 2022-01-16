João Guilherme reacts to his ex-girlfriend at BBB22 with a clown emoji

On the night of this Friday (15/1), João Guilherme moved the social networks when commenting on the announcement of his ex-girlfriend Jade Picon in the BBB22 cast. Leonardo’s son showed that he liked the lineup and hinted that he is looking forward to accompanying the young woman on the program.

“I said that this year I wouldn’t go to the BBB, but apparently I’ll have to participate here at home. I swear, they’re holding hands with anxiety here on the couch,” he snapped, adding a clown emoji.

Just before the model was announced, he had already asked director Boninho to release his name. “Oh, oh, this BBB22 list. release the J [de Jade] what we want, Boninho”, he said.

Three-year relationship and betrayal controversy

Jade and João dated for three years and broke up in August 2021. When Gui Araújo was in A Fazenda 13 last year, the girl’s name was involved in a betrayal controversy, which was later denied by the pawn himself.

At the time, João Guilherme ignored history. He pointed out that Gui was known to be a mythomaniac, but said he wouldn’t put his hand in the fire for his ex.

