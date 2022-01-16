João Guilherme reacts to his ex-girlfriend at BBB22 with a clown emoji

On the night of this Friday (15/1), João Guilherme moved the social networks when commenting on the announcement of his ex-girlfriend Jade Picon in the BBB22 cast. Leonardo’s son showed that he liked the lineup and hinted that he is looking forward to accompanying the young woman on the program.

“I said that this year I wouldn’t go to the BBB, but apparently I’ll have to participate here at home. I swear, they’re holding hands with anxiety here on the couch,” he snapped, adding a clown emoji.

Just before the model was announced, he had already asked director Boninho to release his name. “Oh, oh, this BBB22 list. release the J [de Jade] what we want, Boninho”, he said.

Jade Picon Froes, 20 years old, was born in São Paulo, in 2001. She became a digital influencer and owner of a clothing brand that bears her name, Jade². With more than 13 million followers on Instagram alone, the young woman, who is successful on the internet, still has 400,000 fans on Twitter and more than 1 million followers on YouTube. Owner of a unique beauty, Jade started her career as a child doing advertisements. However, she became known by participating in her brother's channel, also influencer Leo Picon, on YouTube. Her posture before the cameras and her appearance drew so much attention from netizens that Jade began to be more successful than her brother. In 2018, Jade and actor João Guilherme, son of singer Leonardo, started a romance. The courtship lasted three years and the ex-couple ended the relationship amicably, apparently. However, rumors that the influencer would have stayed with Neymar while she was still with João Guilherme began to circulate through the networks. Because of this, Jade and the actor began to find each other strange. The situation worsened when the model Gui Araújo revealed in A Fazenda that he would also have had a relationship with the young businesswoman while she was dating Leonardo's son. The influencer denies having had a relationship with the ex-pawn while she was engaged. Despite the statement, she and João Guilherme have exchanged barbs on social media since then. The recent controversy involving the girl's name was not able to stop her fame. Jade continues at full steam and has seen her numbers increase more and more on social media. The influencer's success is so great that she has even been one of those listed to participate in the 22nd edition of the reality show Big Brother Brasil, on Rede Globo.

Three-year relationship and betrayal controversy

Jade and João dated for three years and broke up in August 2021. When Gui Araújo was in A Fazenda 13 last year, the girl’s name was involved in a betrayal controversy, which was later denied by the pawn himself.

At the time, João Guilherme ignored history. He pointed out that Gui was known to be a mythomaniac, but said he wouldn’t put his hand in the fire for his ex.

