João Paulo details characteristics and praises the grandeur of Cruzeiro: “World respect” | cruise

Cruzeiro has missed, in the last two years, a natural number 10 shirt, articulating. For the 2022 season, still under the baton of Vanderlei Luxemburgo, he hired João Paulo. Maintained by Ronaldo Fenômeno’s management, the player arrives with the expectation of serving his teammates and succeeding with the Raposa shirt.

João Paulo says he has no preference of scheme to work at Cruzeiro. He just wants to help the team succeed in the season.

– Regardless of the tactical scheme that we come to play, the most important thing is to be helping. I came to Cruzeiro to work. The position that the teacher chooses, I and everyone will try to help in the best way. I always try to put my teammates to score. Sometimes I kick out. And he tries to get inside the area to help with goals. But the most important thing is to get victories.

João Paulo got it right with Cruzeiro after playing for Atlético-GO in the last Série A of the Brazilian. The player commented on how the hit was.

– When I received the news that Cruzeiro was interested in hiring, I was very happy. I’m coming to a big, giant club. I will always try to give the best. Today Cruzeiro is in the 2nd Division, but it is a club that has worldwide respect. That made me come to Cruzeiro. I hope to do my best not only to help Cruzeiro and everyone involved to have a positive result at the end of the year.

The player is 31 years old and also had outstanding stints at Ponte Preta, in Série B in 2020 and Avaí, in Série A in 2019.