José Luiz Datena says he will run for the Federal Senate







This is the fourth consecutive election in which the presenter of the Band presents himself as a potential candidate. Photo: Reproduction / TV Band / Estadão

TV presenter José Luiz Datena returned to show interest in political life. In his program, the presenter, who is affiliated with the PSD, stated that he will be a candidate for the Federal Senate for São Paulo in the 2022 elections. This is the fourth consecutive election in which Datena presents himself as a potential candidate.

The statement took place live after provocation by presenter Fausto Silva, who was in Brasil Urgente to publicize his debut in Band. Fausto stated that he was in the program to find out if Datena would be a candidate. In response, Datena said: “I’m going, I’m going. To be a candidate for the Senate. I can’t say anything else because otherwise they’ll screw me, but that [candidatura ao Senado] I certainly nailed that.”

Fausto declared his support for his friend: “Look at this one. I don’t know how long he stays there, because he’s not hypocritical. Conchavo doesn’t like him.” The support facilitated the confession of Datena who said she had received a “trip to the presidency of the Republic”. The presenter of Brasil Urgente said that he received guidance to publicize his candidacy for the presidency, but later, his then party, the PSL, started a merger project with the DEM that, according to Datena, ended up harming him.

The disagreement exposed by Datena began in July 2021, when the presenter began to publicly declare his pre-candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic by the PSL, the party he was affiliated with at the time. According to Datena, his candidacy was decided by Luciano Bivar, president of the party. However, in October 2021, the merger of PSL with DEM caused the presenter to lose space in the party.

Datena joined Gilberto Kassab’s PSD in November of the same year. At the time, the party’s design was to have ex-governor Geraldo Alckmin (without a party) as a candidate for the government of São Paulo, with Márcio França (PSB) as vice, and Datena as senator.

previous attempts

Datena has been trying to launch her political career for six years. The first attempt was in the 2016 elections, when the presenter thought about running for mayor of São Paulo for the PP. However, after allegations of corruption involving the party emerged, Datena backtracked.

In the following elections, in 2018, Datena even confirmed in an interview, including with Estadão, that he would run as a candidate for São Paulo for a seat in the Senate for the DEM, but he gave up again. According to the presenter himself, the decision was made after talking to his family, who would have pressured him to give up the “dream”.

In 2020, Datena was quoted as deputy mayor of São Paulo on Bruno Covas’s (PSDB) re-election slate. At the time, when declaring the withdrawal, he stated that he chose to listen to the Band station and continue as a presenter during the covid-19 pandemic, when “Band needed its more experienced presenters”. He also stated that the dream of entering politics would happen in 2022.