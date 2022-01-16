The Jujutsu Kaisen anime was an absolute hit, and the voice actor for Gojo gave an interview recently revealing that he doesn’t understand all the hype surrounding his character.

Jujutsu Kaisen – Gojo’s voice actor said he doesn’t understand the hype surrounding the character

Yuichi Nakamura recently gave an interview and talked a bit about his character in Jujutsu Kaisen, revealing that he doesn’t quite understand the hype around Gojo, but that there’s a good reason for it:

“I don’t feel it. I don’t understand,” Nakamura said when asked about Gojo’s popularity in Jujutsu Kaisen. “The reason is not because of Gojo, but fundamentally, when I play a character, I always think to myself that I’m playing a person.”

“I try not to think about what’s attractive about this character… I think that charm comes from a third-person point of view… and it’s weird information about becoming the character. I don’t pay much attention to it. .”

Clearly, Nakamura is dedicated to his role, and his method prevents him from experiencing the Gojo hype.

Also check:

Jujutsu Kaisen can be checked out in full on Crunchyroll.