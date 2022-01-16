Juventus vs Udinese: TV channel, live stream, team news and predictions

This Saturday, January 15, 2022, another live football match between Juventus and Udinese for the Italian Championship will take place, the game will take place this afternoon, starting at 16:45 (Brasilia time).

Discover here everything there is to know about this match, as well as: information about this game, lineups and how to watch this exciting match on TV and online.

Where to watch?

This time with Udinese playing away from home, with the refereeing by Antonio Giua. THE Live broadcast will be on account of Star+, among others that follow the game in real time, minute by minute.

Both teams (Juventus and Udinese) already have their probable lineups.

Juventus vs Udinese

Juventus are hoping to put their last-ditch Supercoppa Italiana defeat behind them when they host Udinese at the Allianz Stadium in this Bianconeri clash.

Juventus’ opponent this weekend, Udinese, is the same team they faced in the 2021-22 season opener, one that was quite hopeful considering it was the return of Max Allegri, but also complete with a sense of uncertainty based on in the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo’s future was very much up in the air.

Statistical fact: Udinese have won just one of their last 11 away games against Juventus, losing on all 10 other occasions. Juve have scored 28 goals in those 10 wins, conceding just five at the other end.

When is the kick off? Saturday, January 15, 16:45 (Brasilia time)

Where is the game being played? Allianz Stadium

TV channel/live broadcast? BT Sport (UK), Paramount+ (US) – Star+ streaming.

highlights? Serie A YouTube channel

Referee? Antonio Giua

VAR? Daniele Chiffi

Technical sheet – Juventus vs Udinese

Game Juventus vs Udinese Scoreboard 0x0 Date / Time 01/15/2022 at 16:45 Streaming Star+ Stadium Juventus Stadium Juventus lineup De Ligt, Chiellini, Dybala, Szczesny, Cuadrado, Sandro, Locatelli, Bernardeschi, Kulusevski, Morata, Técnico, Massimiliano Allegri and Bentancur. Udinese lineup Di Maio, Arslan, Wallace, Padelli, Nuytinck, Perez, Udogie, Pussetto, Deulofeu, Beto, Técnico, Luca Gotti and Molina. Modality Italian Championship Progress finished

