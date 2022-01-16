Kanye West appears at his daughter’s birthday party after saying he was prevented from attending the place

Looks like Kanye West got his daughter’s Chicago birthday address

As we’ve been reporting, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s amicable divorce appears to be heading in a somewhat rocky direction. Earlier we reported that in a new interview with the Hollywood Unlocked podcast, Kanye West revealed that Kim Kardashian is limiting access to your children. In the conversation, West says that when he went to pick up his children to take them to school, he was stopped by security at the gate of Kim Kardashian’s mansion.

The former couple shares four children together; North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 years old. West also claimed that Kardashian’s ‘new boyfriend’ – who is supposed to be Pete Davidson – was ‘inside’ the house at the time of the incident. “My daughter wanted me to come in. I was like, ‘I’m the richest black man and North’s dad, but the security team managed to stop me from going up to the bedroom with my daughter’ when there was no deal… and I’m hearing that the new boyfriend is in the house that I can’t even enter,” Ye said.

“And that’s when I call my cousins, who like to have their say. And I said, “I want you to go and say these two things: security didn’t come between me and my kids, and my kids aren’t going to be on TikTok without my permission,” the rapper said in the interview.

Then, this afternoon (15), Kanye took to social media and claimed that he was banned from going to one of his children’s birthdays. Rightly, Ye looked very upset in the video and went so far as to say that the situation will stay on his daughter Chicago’s mind forever. “It will engrave in her mind that I wasn’t there for her!”, said the artist, after revealing that he doesn’t even know where the party is being held. Kanye claims to have asked several people for the party’s address, including Khole Kardashian, and no one has given him the information to be present.

But it seems that everything worked out in the end and Kanye managed to attend the Chicago party, which was joint with the party of Stormi, the daughter of Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner. In a video that appeared on twitter Just now, dads Ye and La Flame are seen at the party that has decorations showing what event was shared with their daughters.

Kanye is seen talking to Kris Jenner, Kim’s mother, and Travis appears playing with Stormi alongside Kylie Jenner, who is pregnant with her second child with the rapper. Check it out below: