Kanye West says he only got to go to his daughter’s birthday after Travis Scott gave him the address

Kanye West only attended the birthday thanks to Travis Scott.

This Saturday, Kanye West released a video complaining that he did not receive the address of his daughter’s Chicago birthday party, which he has with Kim Kardashian. The child turned four years old this Saturday and the rapper did not receive the address of the place of the party, much less the Kardashian family wanted to pass. In the video, Kanye is shown driving while talking. “I want to wish Chicago a happy birthday. Chicago, I love you, happy birthday. They didn’t give me the address of my daughter’s party. It’ll make her feel like I wasn’t there for her.”

Kanye then went on to say he wasn’t going to let ‘take control of the narrative’. “Many people are pushing their parents away from their homes. Lots of mothers and grandmothers doing this, but I won’t let it happen. I won’t let them play with me.” said the artist. Hours later, a video was released where the artist appears next to Kris Jenner on the birthday, which made many people wonder who would have given the address of the place, now we finally know who it was.

In another video making the rounds on the internet, Kanye West thanks Travis Scott for passing on his daughter’s birthday party address: “I just have to thank Travis Scott for sending me the address and making sure I could pass on this memory of birthday with my daughter.” Chicago’s birthday was happening along with that of her cousin Stormi, daughter of Kylie Jenner.

See below.