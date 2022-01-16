Kanye West Says He Was Banned From His Daughter’s Birthday Party

It looks like Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are starting to have serious issues after their divorce

In a new interview with the Hollywood Unlocked podcast, Kanye West revealed that Kim Kardashian is limiting access to your children. In the conversation, West says that when he went to pick up his children to take them to school, he was stopped by security at the gate of Kim Kardashian’s mansion. The former couple shares four children together; North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 years old. West also claimed that Kardashian’s ‘new boyfriend’ – who is supposed to be Pete Davidson – was ‘inside’ the house at the time of the incident.

“Earlier this week, when I went to pick up my kids from school, I was stopped at the gate by security. The security guards were between me and my kids, that can’t happen. But I didn’t want to argue about it, I chilled out, took the kids to school and brought them back. When I’m coming back North says ‘I want you to go up and see something’ and then she says ‘Oh daddy can’t see something, he can’t come in.’ That hadn’t been set…” says the rapper, talking about the deal to take care of the kids.

“My daughter wanted me to come in. I was like, ‘I’m the richest black man and North’s dad, but the security team managed to stop me from going up to the bedroom with my daughter’ when there was no deal… and I’m hearing that the new boyfriend is in the house that I can’t even go. And that’s when I call my cousins, who like to have their say. And I said, “I want you to go and say these two things: security didn’t come between me and my kids, and my kids aren’t going to be on TikTok without my permission,” the rapper said in the interview.

Now, Kanye has taken to social media and claimed that he was banned from going to one of his children’s birthdays. Rightly, Ye looked very upset in the video and went so far as to say that the situation will stay on his daughter Chicago’s mind forever. “It will engrave in her mind that I wasn’t there for her!”, said the artist, after revealing that he doesn’t even know where the party is being held. Kanye claims to have asked several people for the party’s address, including Khole Kardashian, and no one has given him the information to be present.

What seemed like an amicable divorce seems to be getting messy as the days go by. Ye had to make the video and share it on social media to wish her daughter a happy birthday. “Happy birthday Chicago, I love you.” Vwatch the video below: