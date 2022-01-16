Kanye West threatens Pete Davidson in music, and suggests that Kim Kardashian has limited access to children; listen up!

Male rivalry? We have for today! A snippet of an unreleased song by Kanye West gave rise to talk this Friday (14). In his verses, the rapper seems to have made a threat to Pete Davidson – the new affair of his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

A snippet of the song “My Life Was Never Eazy” hit the web today, giving a preview of rapper The Game’s collaboration with Ye. However, what drew attention were the acidic speeches against the comedian. “God Saved Me From That Beat / So I Can Beat Pete Davidson”, sings Kanye on the track, which was slated to debut later today. The lyrics reference a car accident West suffered in 2002. Listen up:

Kanye disses Pete Davidson on his new song “My Life Was Never Eazy” 😬 pic.twitter.com/4sfmhBPiKK — Squirt Reynolds (@SquirtReynoIds) January 14, 2022

This is the first time that Kanye has made any mention of Kim Kardashian’s new affair, which would have started in late 2021. Speculation that the muse and Pete Davidson would be together arose after she participated in “Saturday Night Live”, when she Kim even kissed the comedian on TV. Recently, the lovebirds embarked on a romantic trip to the Bahamas, increasing speculation about their relationship. Ye, in turn, has taken up a romance with actress Julia Fox.

Kanye West accuses Kim of making it difficult for children

In addition to the mention of his ex’s new affair, Kanye would also be quite angry with Kim. In an interview with “Hollywood Unlocked”, the star was bothered by the alleged difficulty of seeing his four children. “Don’t play with me, don’t play with my children. No security will come between me and my children and you will not manipulate me.”, he fired.

West seemed stressed by the media coverage of his purchase of a house close to Kim’s. According to the rapper, the only reason for that would have been to stay close to the little North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Last weekend, he was even photographed with his children.

Despite not mentioning Kardashian’s name, just the fact that Ye mentioned security already implies the businesswoman’s involvement. “It has nothing to do with my career, with this rap, with this media, none of this is going to keep me away from my kids. And that’s what I want everyone to know.”, added the musician. Watch:

On the other hand, this whole story would be bothering Kim. According to sources revealed to TMZ, the star would never have stopped Ye from spending time with her kids. On the contrary, she would be doing more than expected to make sure the father had as much fun as he could with the kids. The muse’s only request would be for West to call ahead to let them know he was going to see his children, while also trying to ensure his own privacy at home.