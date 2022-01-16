Killer Instinct: a new game in the series in development with Bandai Namco?

A new Killer Instinct could be in development for the Xbox Series X|S, trusted in a way quite unsuspected to Bandai Namco, according to a rumor reported by Windows Central.

The future of Killer Instinct remains a mystery: despite the excellent chapter released in the Xbox One generation, supported for a long time with several progressive seasons, Microsoft has not yet announced anything about it, so at the moment we can only rely on rumors.

Jez Corden’s Windows Central article is actually a sort of overview of the actual news and rumors surrounding the series, but some interesting and even unpublished details emerge in some respects.

Corden claims to have received news that one of the company’s specialized wrestling teams Bandai Namco may be involved in the development of a next generation Killer Instinct for Xbox Series X|S and PC, possibly in collaboration with an Xbox Game Studios team or another outsider. On the other hand, Microsoft had previously informed that it wants a new Killer Instinct, but doesn’t have a team available to work on it, considering that there are no fighting game specialists among the first party from Xbox.

The brand obviously belongs to Rare, but the British studio is committed to something else and, in any case, left the genre in question many years ago. On the other hand, the previous chapter was also entrusted to external teams, with a relay between Double Helix and Iron Galaxy that also proved to be very profitable, given the results obtained. So we’re looking forward to any developments on the matter, considering Killer Instinct would be a major pawn in Microsoft’s lineup given the lack of a studio responsible only for fighting games at Xbox Game Studios.

Keep in mind that Jez didn’t put his hand in the fire for this rumor, he’s still figuring out if Bandai Namco will actually make the next Killer Instinct. Still, Phil Spencer said he was looking for a studio for it as Iron Galaxy was busy at the time.

